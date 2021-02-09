Cooperation with Central Asia discussed at UK Parliament

LONDON. KAZINFORM The British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (BGIPU) hosted an online roundtable dedicated to the prospects of expanding the United Kingdom’s cooperation with Central Asian states. Alex Sobel MP, BGIPU Officer, moderated the discussion.

About 20 members of the UK Parliament attended the event, including Colonel Bob Stewart MP, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Kazakhstan. Ambassadors of Central Asian states to the United Kingdom were among the attendees as well, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Erlan Idrissov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK, highlighted that 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian states. He stated that over those 30 years, Kazakhstan has proved itself as a reliable partner of the global community. The Kazakh Ambassador also noted that the political reforms currently underway in Kazakhstan are aimed at the further democratisation and development of the country’s political institutions and serve as a continuation of the course towards a steady evolutionary development.

Speaking about economic reforms, Ambassador Idrissov stressed that Kazakhstan’s priority is to further diversify the economy away from dependence on natural resources. In this context, the Astana International Financial Centre, which operates based on the norms of English common law, serves as a strategic tool for establishing a recognised international financial and trade hub in Kazakhstan and a crucial pillar in implementing new investment projects, including within the Belt and Road Initiative.

The British Group of the Inter-Parliamentary Union was established in 1889 and aims to advance the Parliamentary dimension of Britain’s international relations, trade and sustainable economic development and to support effective global mechanisms for maintaining peace and security. The group includes members of both houses of the UK Parliament representing all political parties in the UK.