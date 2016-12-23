Cooperation with OECD - one of main priorities of Kazakhstan's foreign economic policy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM To date, one of the main priorities of our country's foreign trade policy is to work closely with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). A long-term strategic goal of our country, which is based on best practices and OECD standards, is to enter30 developed countries of the world, primeminister.kz reported.

In 2015, our country became one of the three countries with which the OECD developed the first country program. Choosing Kazakhstan as a partner to implement the country program indicates a high level of confidence in our country from the side of OECD member countries.

The result of this collaboration will be the brining national legislation into compliance with the principles of the organization, which in turn will improve the quality of governance, improve the business environment, increase business and the country's credit rating, as well as will ensure the growth of foreign investment.

In general, the reviews and the legal instruments of the Country Programme of the OECD recommendations are already reflected in such development programs as the 2025 Strategic Plan of Kazakhstan's Development, the Concept of Family and Gender Policy 2030, the Program of the agro-industrial complex development for 2017-2021 and sectoral laws in the field of competition, investment policy and public administration.

"At the end of 2016, I would like to celebrate Kazakhstan’s achievements in the framework of cooperation with the OECD in two main areas - competition and investment. This year, Kazakhstan’s status has been raised to a participant in the Committee of the Competition, as well as the OECD, it was decided to invite Kazakhstan as a participant in the Investment Committee. Kazakhstan is the first country in Central Asia, which has become a participant in these committees," Deputy General Director of the Center for Trade Policy under the Ministry of National Economy of Kazakhstan Nurlan Kulbatyrov said.

Last year is a turning point in the development of competition policy: reforms aimed at the liberalization of legislation, including simplification of anti-monopoly regulation were adopted in this period.

In the framework of the OECD Review of Kazakhstan's antimonopoly practice, the experts noted that Kazakhstan is a country where competition law is progressing.

Extensive work in the field of entrepreneurship and the private sector has started.