Cooperation with South Korea is of special importance for Kazakhstan – Nazarbayev

SEOUL. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev who is on a state visit to South Korea gave a briefing for Kazakhstani mass media in Seoul.

The Head of State said he had had successful talks with his South Korean counterpart and businessmen.

“The Korean side expresses great interest in Kazakhstan. We have signed several documents including a joint statement which defines strategic importance of Kazakhstan for Korea in Central Asia,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Kazakh Leader pointed out trade-economic component of the bilateral cooperation and said that Korean business had invested some $10bln in Kazakhstan economy, while the work on attraction of new investments is underway.

“We have invited South Korean companies, namely LG, to join a project on construction of a gas-chemical complex,” the Kazakh President said.

According to him, active interaction with South Korea is of special importance for Kazakhstan with the consideration of priority development of Kazakhstan’s processing industry and diversification of economy.

“The visit aimed at confirming again our cooperation with South Korea which demonstrates effective industrial-technological development,” Nazarbayev noted.

Upon completion of the briefing, N.Nazarbayev said that promotion of mutual ties with other countries aims primarily at search for new opportunities for domestic economy.

“My foreign visits this year are finishing on good terms – we have found new friends and coordinated positions with our partners, which is important both for Kazakhstan economy and its population,” the President stressed.