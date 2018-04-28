Copies of Kazakh novel ‘Nomads' donated to Library of U.S. Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's pride - Olympic boxing champion and MP Serik Sapiyev paid a visit to the Library of the U.S. Congress, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

Sapiyev took to his Instagram account to share his impressions of the visit. He posted a photo which was taken at the Library and captioned it: "We visited the Library of the U.S. Congress which has over 100 million books and is considered the largest library in the world. We donated Ilyas Yessenberlin's novel Kochevniki (Nomads) translated into English to the library."



Sapiyev is in Washington, D.C. as a part of the parliamentary delegation.