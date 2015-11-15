Coping with terror threat may be possible only uniting efforts of entire world - Putin

ANTALYA. KAZINFORM - Coping with the terror threat and helping refugees may be possible only by uniting efforts of the entire world, Russia's President Vladimir Putin said during an informal meeting of BRICS leaders on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Antalya, Turkey.

"We realise clearly that coping with the terror threat and helping millions of people deprived of homes may be possible only by uniting efforts of the entire international community," he said on Sunday.

As for the threat of terrorism, he said, "we all saw the horror in Paris recently."

"We are sorrowful about the victims, but we are always for uniting efforts to fight effectively the terror threat," Putin said. "Of course, here actions should comply fully with the Charter of the United Nations Organisations, should be based on international norms and should respect sovereign rights and legal interests of every country."

The Russian president said all those basic provisions were reflected in the BRICS declaration adopted at a meeting in Ufa earlier this year.

The Russian president said next year India will take the chairing role in BRICS, and China - in G20.

"I would like to achieve success in that work with our Indian and Chinese friends and to stress you can always rely on our support and our most active assistance and cooperation like, I am sure, on all other counterparts in BRICS," he said.

Speaking about the Sunday's BRICS informal meeting, Putin added it is a good opportunity to tune approaches on key issues of the G20 agenda and to discuss implementation of the agreements reached in Ufa. BRICS countries make a big input in expanding of the international trade, industrial and technology cooperation. He said the G20 agenda will contain topics, which are priorities for BRICS.

"Those first of all are: building of the truly open international economy, building up and diversification of trade, transport and technology exchanges, reforming of the global currency and finance system, including bigger role of emerging countries in the IMF," Putin said adding those objectives had been reflected in the Strategy of Economic Partnership to 2020, adopted in Ufa.

The Russian president expressed confidence complex implementation of the Strategy will improve mutual enriching of the BRICS countries' economies, will allow bigger involvement of common resources and reserves to build up the trade flows and capital investments. He also mentioned the opened BRICS bank and the Pool of BRICS currencies, worth $200 billion, thus, BRICS would be able to implement major cooperation programmes. The Bank has been analysing projects to begin their financing soon.

In conclusion, Putin added BRICS member countries, like G20 countries, are paying much attention to fighting terrorism and providing assistance to refugees.

Source: TASS