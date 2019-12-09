Cops guard new $120,000 banana after eating incident
After Italian sculptor Maurizio Cattelan’s banana artwork taped to a wall in the Perrotin at Art Basel gallery sold for $120,000, it was eaten on Saturday by David Datuna, a performance artist, who shared his feat on social media, Anadolu Agency reports.
In his post, Datuna said the artwork was delicious and added that he admired works by Cattelan.
After a replacement banana was put on display, police were put on duty to prevent a similar theft.
Luckily for the buyer, the artwork has a certificate of authenticity that enables replacement of the banana.
Cattelan produced a total of three banana artworks regarded as a critique of international commerce. The first two sold for $120,000 and the third is expected to net $150,000.
In September, a solid gold toilet by Cattelan which he named «America,» valued at $6 million, was stolen from England’s Blenheim Palace where it was displayed.