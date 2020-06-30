CORONA-TAXI service may appear in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - CORONA-TAXI service could be launched in Kazakhstan, Kazakh Health Minister Alexey Tsoi said, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the newly-appointed minister, the service aims to provide full testing coverage through calling ambulance teams. He also added the number of points in the regions for COVID-19 testing would be increased given the epidemiological situation in each region.

The country has seen an average rise of 1.8 in ambulance calls, and that of 2-2.5 in the cities of Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Shortages in ambulances pose a challenge, Tsoi told an online briefing at the Central Communications Service Tuesday. According to him, there are agreements to receive 807 new ambulances manufactured locally. He went on to say that international experiences, especially regarding CORONA-TAXI service involving vehicle fleets of non-medical organizations, were under consideration. Such proposals have been submitted to the Intergovernmental Commission chaired by the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Minister Tsoi insisted given the current circumstances home treatment of patients is the safest. Out-patient treatment is now provided remotely and over 3,000 mobile ambulance teams to handle visits, take COVID-19 tests, provide guidance and treatment are planned to operate at clinics to that end.