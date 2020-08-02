Coronavirus: 1,226 new cases over past day
11:17, 02 August 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,226 cases of coronavirus infection including 557 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 229/98
Almaty city - 206/128
Shymkent city - 54/8
Akmola region - 59/33
Aktobe region -11/11
Almaty region - 31/19
Atyrau region - 31/22
East Kazakhstan region - 135/45
Zhambyl region - 46/21
West Kazakhstan region - 71/41
Karaganda region - 95/27
Kostanay region - 59/20
Kyzylorda region - 35/24
Mangistau region - 21/8
Pavlodar region - 53/23
North Kazakhstan region - 65/14
Turkestan region - 25/15
To date, 91,593 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.