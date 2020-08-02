Coronavirus: 1,226 new cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,226 cases of coronavirus infection including 557 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

Nur-Sultan city - 229/98

Almaty city - 206/128

Shymkent city - 54/8

Akmola region - 59/33

Aktobe region -11/11

Almaty region - 31/19

Atyrau region - 31/22

East Kazakhstan region - 135/45

Zhambyl region - 46/21

West Kazakhstan region - 71/41

Karaganda region - 95/27

Kostanay region - 59/20

Kyzylorda region - 35/24

Mangistau region - 21/8

Pavlodar region - 53/23

North Kazakhstan region - 65/14

Turkestan region - 25/15

To date, 91,593 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.