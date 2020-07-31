  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Coronavirus: 1,414 new cases over past day

    09:14, 31 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,414 cases of coronavirus infection including 627 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 232/132

    Almaty city - 218/106

    Shymkent city - 30/10

    Akmola region - 53/27

    Aktobe region -17/6

    Almaty region - 69/46

    Atyrau region - 67/37

    East Kazakhstan region - 187/80

    Zhambyl region - 49/22

    West Kazakhstan region - 74/45

    Karaganda region - 101/22

    Kostanay region - 66/28

    Kyzylorda region - 55/37

    Mangistau region - 39/17

    Pavlodar region - 73/21

    North Kazakhstan region - 61/3

    Turkestan region - 29/14

    To date, 89,078 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!