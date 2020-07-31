Coronavirus: 1,414 new cases over past day
09:14, 31 July 2020
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,414 cases of coronavirus infection including 627 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.
Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):
Nur-Sultan city - 232/132
Almaty city - 218/106
Shymkent city - 30/10
Akmola region - 53/27
Aktobe region -17/6
Almaty region - 69/46
Atyrau region - 67/37
East Kazakhstan region - 187/80
Zhambyl region - 49/22
West Kazakhstan region - 74/45
Karaganda region - 101/22
Kostanay region - 66/28
Kyzylorda region - 55/37
Mangistau region - 39/17
Pavlodar region - 73/21
North Kazakhstan region - 61/3
Turkestan region - 29/14
To date, 89,078 cases of coronavirus infection are detected in the country.