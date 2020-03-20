  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Ukraine

    16:48, 20 March 2020
    Photo: None
    KYIV. KAZINFORM Twenty-six cases of Covid-19 infection have already been confirmed in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reports on its Facebook page, UKRINFORM reports.

    «Ukraine has 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, including three deaths,» the report says.

    As of 20:00 on March 19, there were 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Ukraine. The Health Ministry also reported the third death in Ukraine: a woman who was infected with the COVID-19 virus died in Ivano-Frankivsk.


    Tags:
    Ukraine World News Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!