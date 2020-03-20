Coronavirus: 26 cases confirmed in Ukraine

KYIV. KAZINFORM Twenty-six cases of Covid-19 infection have already been confirmed in Ukraine, the Ministry of Health reports on its Facebook page, UKRINFORM reports.

«Ukraine has 26 laboratory-confirmed cases of Covid-19 infection, including three deaths,» the report says.

As of 20:00 on March 19, there were 21 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Ukraine. The Health Ministry also reported the third death in Ukraine: a woman who was infected with the COVID-19 virus died in Ivano-Frankivsk.