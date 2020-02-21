Coronavirus: Air Astana air ticket rule changes
Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR will be able to change the date of travel for their full itinerary without penalty. This applies equally to those passengers originating outside Kazakhstan and those passengers returning to Kazakhstan, Air Astana’s official website reads.
Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR will also be able to re-route to alternative destinations without penalty and only paying any fare difference to the new destination.
Passengers entering the Republic of Kazakhstan from Singapore, Japan, Thailand, South Korea, Hong Kong SAR and Macau SAR wishing to cancel their trip in its entirety should contact customer.experience@airastana.com.
These conditions do not apply to transit passengers.
All other Air Astana air ticket rules remain unchanged.