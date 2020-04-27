Coronavirus: Bishops protest at failure to lift ban on Masses

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's bishops have protested the government's keeping a ban on Masses even as it eases many restrictions, including on funerals, as coronavirus lockdown is gradually lifted from May 4.

The new government decree does not allow gatherings for Masses but only gatherings of up to 15 people for funerals, ANSA reports.

The Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) protested accusing the government of violating freedom to worship, a right guaranteed by Italy's Constitution.

The premier's office said late Sunday it had «noted» the CEI's position and a «protocol» would be drawn up in the coming days «that will permit, as soon as possible, the participation of the faithful in liturgical celebrations in conditions of maximum security».

This will mean wearing facemasks and keeping a safe social distance.

But the government's technical and scientific committee spoke of «critical issues that cannot be eliminated» and said the earliest date for a possible rethink would be May 25.