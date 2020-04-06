Coronavirus cases in Germany surpass 100,000

BERLIN. KAZINFORM Germany’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 100,000 on Monday, according to figures released by local authorities.

Data analysis firm Risklayer and Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, which compiled real-time figures from nearly 400 local health authorities, reported 4,024 new cases of the novel coronavirus Monday morning, bringing the total to 100,132, Anadolu Agency reports.

The authorities registered 138 more fatalities from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1,584.

Germany currently has the fourth highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, following behind the U.S., Spain and Italy, but its death toll remained far lower than the three hardest-hit countries.

Italy's coronavirus death toll passed 15,800 on Sunday, the highest globally. Spain has recorded 12,418 fatalities so far. The U.S.' total deaths from the virus hit 8,503 on Sunday.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China last December, the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, has spread to at least 183 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll above 69,000 and over 260,000 recoveries.