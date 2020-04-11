Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan climbs to 859

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 19 new cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan including 2 cases in Nur-Sultan, 9 cases in Almaty, 1 case in Karaganda region, 5 cases in Pavlodar region and 2 cases in the city of Shymkent, Kazinform reports with the reference to coronavirus2020.kz.

As of today the country’s tally rose to 859. 231 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 137 in Almaty, 62 in Karaganda region, 61 in Akmola region, 59 in Atyrau region, 46 in Zhambyl region, 33 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Mangistau, 116 in Kyzylorda region, 6 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 35 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 10. Sixty four people have fully recovered from Covid-19.