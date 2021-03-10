Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan exceed 220,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 693 more coronavirus-positive cases, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

143 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 160 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 66 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 28 in Almaty region, 40 in Atyrau region, 9 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 57 in West Kazakhstan, 3 in Mangistau region, 56 in Pavlodar region, 16 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 220,018.