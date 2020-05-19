Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan grow by 2.9% for past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of the public healthcare department of Nur-Sultan Saule Kisikova told an online briefing about the health situation in the capital city.

Nur-Sultan confirmed 1,287 coronavirus cases at large, 602 or 47% fully recovered and discharged from hospitals. 36 more cases were detected for the past 24 hours that is an increase of 2.9%. 21 of them were traced among the close contacts earlier diagnosed with COVID-19. 9 cases were recorded among those staying at hospitals with pneumonia and flu. One case is imported from the region hit by coronavirus.

She also added that as of today 75,000 PCR-tests, 32,000 express tests were done in the city.

376 more coronavirus cases were registered in Nur-Sultan during the first week of May, while the second week saw 185 new cases.