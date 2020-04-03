  • kz
    Coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan hit 453

    14:32, 03 April 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 02:00 p.m. April 3, 5 more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 2 in Almaty, 3 in North Kazakhstan, Coronavirus2020.kz. reports.

    As of today Kazakhstan confirmed 453 coronavirus cases.

    199 of which were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 93 in Almaty, 23 in Karaganda region, 20 in Atyrau, 19 in Akmola region, 6 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Shymkent, 3 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Almaty, 7 in Aktobe, 18 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau region, 26 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in West Kazakhstan, 16 in Turkestan region.


