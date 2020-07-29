  • kz
    Coronavirus cases rise to 86,192 in Kazakhstan

    09:16, 29 July 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past day Kazakhstan has registered 1,544 cases of coronavirus infection including 760 symptom-free cases, Kazinform reports referring to a special website coronavirus2020.kz.

    Coronavirus-infected patients registered in the regions (total: asymptomatic):

    Nur-Sultan city - 250/136

    Almaty city - 271/162

    Shymkent city - 51/35

    Akmola region - 51/28

    Aktobe region - 22/8

    Almaty region - 73/50

    Atyrau region - 58/42

    East Kazakhstan region - 193/75

    Zhambyl region - 52/35

    West Kazakhstan region - 80/41

    Karaganda region - 129/40

    Kostanay region - 65/42

    Kyzylorda region - 52/21

    Mangistau region - 49/9

    Pavlodar region - 50/17

    North Kazakhstan region - 63/5

    Turkestan region - 35/14

    To date, 86,192 cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in the country.


