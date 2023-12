SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A patient, born in 1968, died due to COVID-19 infection in Shymkent, coornavirus2020.kz reads.

As a result Kazakhstan confirmed the 21st coronavirus-related death. As earlier reported, 2 people died in Nur-Sultan, 6 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in east Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region.