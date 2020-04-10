Coronavirus death toll climbs to 9 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today one more person passed away from coronavirus infection in Almaty city, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Twenty one new coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, including 2 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 2 cases in Mangistau region, 4 cases in Kyzylorda region, 3 cases in Atyrau region, 4 cases Shymkent, 1 case in Akmola region, 4 cases in Karaganda region, 1 case in the city of Nur-Sultan.

As of today the country’s tally rose to 802. 226 cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 122 in Almaty, 61 in Karaganda region, 61 in Akmola region, 45 in Atyrau region, 45 in Zhambyl region, 31 in Shymkent, 6 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Almaty region, 11 in Aktobe region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Pavlodar region, 9 in Mangistau, 104 in Kyzylorda region, 6 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 34 in Turkestan region and 3 in Kostanay region.

To date Kazakhstan’s coronavirus deaths has reached 9. Sixty people have fully recovered from Covid-19.