    Coronavirus death toll exceeds 2,000 in Kazakhstan

    14:13, 04 December 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded 44 COVID-19 deaths in the period from November 23 to 29, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Of 44 COVID-19 deaths registered between November 23 and 29, 6 were reported in Nur-Sultan city, 8 – in Almaty city, 1 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in West Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 5 – in North Kazakhstan region.

    Kazakhstan has so far reported 2,034 COVID-19 deaths.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus
