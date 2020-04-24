Coronavirus death toll grows to 24 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of 02:08 April 24 Kazakhstan confirmed another coronavirus-related death in Kazakhstan.

A patient, born in 1945, died in Almaty bringing the country’s death toll from coronavirus to 24.

As earlier reported, the woman, born in 1956, died today in Kazakh capital city.

3 coronavirus-positive patients died in Nur-Sultan, 8 in Almaty, 4 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 1 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Karaganda region, 1 in Kostanay region, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Turkestan region.