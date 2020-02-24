Coronavirus: Death toll in Iran reached eight

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Iranian Health Ministry for public relations affairs said death toll of the coronavirus epidemic reached eight people, adding that 43 others were affected.

Kianoush Jahanpour said based on the medical test results, 15 more have been affected by lethal virus.

He added that 7 people in Qom, 4 in Tehran, 2 in Gilan, 1 in Markazi and 1 more in Tonekabon have been affected.

Accordingly, 43 people have so far been affected by coronavirus in Iran.

Iranian Ministry of Health, Treatment and Medical Education announced on Friday that with the efforts made by the representative of the World Health Organization in Iran Christoph Hamelmann the 4th shipment of coronavirus test kits have been delivered to Iran.

During his trip to Dubai, Hamelmann received the consignment and delivered it to the Pasteur Institute of Iran.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), «CDC has developed a new laboratory test kit for use in testing patient specimens for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.»

«The test kit is called the 'Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2019-Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real-Time Reverse Transcriptase (RT)-PCR Diagnostic Panel'».

Source: IRNA