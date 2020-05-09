Coronavirus: deaths in Italy pass 30,000

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Civil Protection Department said Friday that Italy's coronavirus death toll has risen above 30,000. The toll has reached 30,201, with a rise of 243 in 24 hours.

Thursday's daily rise was 274. The department said 87,961 people are infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,663 in a day. Thursday's drop was 1,904.

It said 99,023 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, up 2,747. Thursday's rise was 3,031. The total number of coronavirus cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and those who are currently infected, rose by 1,327 to 217,185. Thursday's rise was 1,401.

The department said 1,168 coronavirus patients in Italy are in intensive care, 143 fewer than Thursday, as the downward trend continued.

In Lombardy patients in intensive care fell by 80 to 400.

