Coronavirus: deaths in Italy up 97 to 463

ROME. KAZINFORM - Rome, March 9 - Civil Protection Chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Monday that 463 people have died in Italy after contracting the virus, up 97 on Sunday.

He said 7,985 are ill with the coronavirus in Italy, up 1,598 on Sunday. Borrelli said 724 people have recovered, 102 more than Sunday.

The total number of cases in Italy adds up to 9,172 when those who have recovered and those who have died are calculated.

Source: ANSA