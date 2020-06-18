Coronavirus deaths in Kazakhstan rise to 100

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 3 more fatalities related to the COVID-19 virus have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Two women and a man, born respectively in 1946, 1952 and 1963, have died of the COVID-19 virus in Nur-Sultan city. All the cases have been recorded as COVID-19 fatalities.

The COVID-19 virus has claimed the lives of 100 people in Kazakhstan so far, including 24 fatalities in Nur-Sultan city, 15 in Almaty city, 12 in Shymkent city, 6 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 3 in Atyrau region, 1 in East Kazakhstan region, 1 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan region, 9 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 2 in Mangistau region, 13 in Pavlodar region, and 5 in Turkestan region.