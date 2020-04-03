Coronavirus: Global tally of recoveries tops 200,000

ANKARA. KAZINFORM The global tally of people who made recoveries from deadly coronavirus topped 200,000 on Thursday, four times the worldwide death toll.

According to the running data of U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University, a total of 202,541 recoveries have been recorded across the globe, while more than 48,300 people have died from the epidemic and cases surged to nearly 952,000, Anadolu Agency reports.

The highest number of recoveries was seen in China, ground zero of the virus, with 76,571. Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, and Germany followed with 26,743 and 19,175 recoveries, respectively.

In recent days, according to the Johns Hopkins data, daily fatalities in China were in the single digits. As of Thursday the country had 3,322 deaths and almost 82,400 cases.

Meanwhile, Spain topped 10,000 fatalities with over 104,000 cases.

In Italy, which has seen the most coronavirus-related deaths with nearly 13,200 in some 110,600 cases, the tally of recoveries topped 16,800.

Germany neared 1,000 deaths with almost 78,000 cases.

Passing China on Wednesday with its death toll of 4,032, France so far has over 11,000 recoveries and almost 58,000 cases.

With the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world with nearly 217,000, in the U.S. over 8,670 have recovered from the epidemic, while the death toll numbers more than 5,130.

Many countries have restricted travel from the worst-affected areas and imposed lockdowns, as the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a pandemic and Europe the new epicenter.