  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Coronavirus: Gov’t closes schools, universities until mid March

    19:56, 04 March 2020
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The government has decided to close all of Italy's schools and universities from Thursday until the middle of March because of the coronavirus, sources said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    Schools are already closed in the northern regions worst hit by the emergency, Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna, as well as in Piedmont and Friuli Venezia Giulia and in the province of Savona, in Liguria, and Pesaro-Urbino, in Marche.

    Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, meanwhile said Wednesday that the government was likely to order that professional soccer matches and other big sporting events be played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus emergency.


    Tags:
    World News Pneumonia in China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!