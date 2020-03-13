Coronavirus: Health Minister highly recommends following strict hygiene rules

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Healthcare Minister of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov named the best way to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country, Kazinform reports.

He expressed hope that the problem [with coronavirus] will be solved if all Kazakhstanis follow strict rules.

«The best way to prevent the spread [of virus] is to follow basic hygiene rules and isolate oneself. Avoid attending mass gatherings, for instance, meetings, festivities, weddings and spend more time at home,» Minister Birtanov said Friday.

He highly recommended following proper rules of personal hygiene.

Earlier it was reported that three coronavirus cases had been confirmed in Kazakhstan on Friday. The fourth Kazakhstani tested positive for coronavirus in Berlin, Germany.