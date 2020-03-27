Coronavirus hotspots rose to 24 in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The number of coronavirus hotspots in Almaty grew from 20 to 24 for the past 24 hours, the Almaty services and goods quality control committee reports.

The city authorities urge people to observe quarantine regulations, avoid social contacts and restrain movement inside the quarantine zone, maintain strict personal hygiene, etc. The goal is to reduce the risk of infection, contracting virus. The city toughens measures to localize and prevent the spread of virus.