Coronavirus in Italy: Number of infected down 851

ROME. KAZINFORM - The Civil Protection Department said Thursday that 106,848 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 851 fewer than Wednesday, ANSA reports.

It was the fourth straight daily drop and the biggest since the start of the emergency.

The department said 57,576 people have recovered from COVID-19 here, a record rise of 3,033.

The previous record was Wednesday's daily rise of 2,943.

It said 25,549 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, up 464. That compares to Wednesday's increase of 437.

Civil Protection chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said that for the first time «the numbers are particularly comforting: the number of those discharged from hospital and recovered is more than the number of new cases in the country».