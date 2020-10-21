  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Coronavirus in schoolchildren: above 1,400 contacts traced

    19:14, 21 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the sanitary and epidemiological control department of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry Aizhan Yesmagambetova told about the coronavirus cases among schoolchildren.

    «Since the beginning of the new school year, 250 coronavirus cases were detected among pupils. 105 of them studied at schools. 19 out of 1,426 contact persons were tested positive for COVID-19,» she told the briefing.

    145 children studying online also contracted the novel infection. 22 out of 348 contacts were also tested positive for coronavirus.

    According to her the morbidity rate the countrywide increased 1.2 times a week.


    Tags:
    Education Healthcare Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!