Coronavirus-infected woman gives birth to healthy baby

KENTAU. KAZINFORM A 23-year-old pregnant woman diagnosed with COVID-19 gave birth to a healthy baby in Kentau, Turkestan region, the regional administration’s press service reports.

The woman was hospitalized on May 27. Due to the risk of bleeding the woman underwent urgent surgery. She welcomed a baby girl weighing 3 kg. The infant was tested negative for coronavirus. The woman and her baby feel good now.

As of today there are 358 coronavirus-positive cases in the region, 199 recovered.