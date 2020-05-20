Coronavirus is still here: Chief sanitary doctor warns Kazakhstanis

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani authorities may impose the stringent quarantine regime again, if the people don't observe safety measures, says chief sanitary physician Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Kazinform reports.

Ms Yesmagambetova reminded that the fact the state of emergency had been lifted, didn’t mean the quarantine regime is over.

«We must realize that the virus didn’t go anywhere and continues to spread among us. The speed of its dissemination depends on us. Our common goal is to stop it from spreading further, stop the increase in the number of the COVID-19 cases and gradually ease the quarantine measures without doing harm to the nation’s health,» she said at the online briefing of the Central Communications Service on Wednesday.

«If we don’t observe the quarantine measures, the stringent quarantine regime may be imposed again,» Yesmagambetova noted, adding that companies and SMEs mush ensure safety of their employees and clients.