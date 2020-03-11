Coronavirus: Italy passes 10,000-infections mark

ROME. KAZINFORM - Civil Protection Chief and Coronavirus Emergency Commissioner Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday that the total number of people to have been infected with the coronavirus in Italy has crossed the 10,000 mark, Kazinform refers to ANSA.

Borrelli said the number of people to have died after contracting the virus has risen to 631, up 168 with respect to Monday. He said 8,514 are currently sick with COVID-19, up 529 on Monday, while 1,004 have recovered, up 280 in 24 hours.

Therefore, the total of those who have the coronavirus, those who have died with it and those who have recovered from it adds up to 10,149.

Borrelli said 877 of the coronavirus patients are in intensive care, up 144 on Monday. He said 45% of those to have died were aged 80-89, 32% were in their 70s, 14% were over 90, 8% were in their 60s and 2% were aged 50 to 59. The government has imposed drastic measures to try and stop the spread of the virus.

People have been told to avoid all unnecessary travel and to stay as home, except for essential purposes regarding work and health and to buy provisions.

But Borrelli did not rule out the possibility that the measures could be made even stiffer, after calls from opposition League leader Matteo Salvini and others to «close everything». «I think this request must be examined, considered and assessed,» Borrelli told a news conference.