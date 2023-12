ROME. KAZINFORM - The coronavirus death toll among Italian doctors rose to 77 after six more doctors died Friday, the federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said.

The doctors were Riccardo Paris, a cardiologist, and Dominique Musafiri, a GP, Italo Nosari (diabetologist), Gianroberto Monti (dentist), Luciano Riva (pediatrician), and Federico Vertemati (family doctor). Kazinform has learnt from ANSA.