Coronavirus-like pneumonia kills 6 people in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 666 new cases of the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The coronavirus-like pneumonia has killed six people in the past day. 464 patients have recovered from the pneumonia, according to the website.

In total, Kazakhstan has registered 21,930 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia since August 1. Of 21,930, 2,603 patients have successfully recovered. The pneumonia has claimed lives of 249 people nationwide.