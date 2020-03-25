Coronavirus peak will be in April, Health Minister Birtanov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Minister of Health of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yelzhan Birtanov informed on the coronavirus infection peak in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Birtanov, the extension of the emergency regime will depend on the epidemiological situation in the country. He expressed hope that by April 15 the number of infected people in the country will reduce.

Health Minister noted that the country will see the worst of the virus in the first decade of April. Mr. Birtanov stressed that quarantine measures have reduced the spread of the COVID-19 by about 50%. He again urged all Kazakhstanis to comply with the quarantine.