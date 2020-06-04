Coronavirus rate increased 2.5-fold over past week, Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Minister of Health Yelzhan Birtanov spoke about the coronavirus rate increase, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Over the past week the number of symptomatic patients with signs of acute respiratory infection increased nearly 2.5-fold. The number of asymptomatic coronavirus-infected patients has increased by 5%, said Yelzhan Birtanov during an online briefing in the Central Communications Service.

According to his words, contact persons detection has grown by 35%.