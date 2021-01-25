Coronavirus recoveries exceed 160,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 827 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, сoronavirus2020.kz reads.

203 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 151 in Almaty, 56 in Akmola region, 91 in Almaty region, 58 in Atyrau region, 21 in East Kazakhstan, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 51 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 88 in Pavlodar region, 72 in North Kazakhstan, 14 in Turkestan region. As a results the number of recoveries rose to 160,313.