    Coronavirus recoveries in Kazakhstan climb to 187,545

    08:38, 17 February 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 1,051 people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, coronavirus2020.kz special website reads.

    82 people beat the novel virus in Nur-Sultan, 52 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 147 in Akmola region, 19 in Aktobe region, 260 in Almaty region, 27 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 19 in West Kazakhstan, 69 in Karaganda region, 110 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 144 in Pavlodar region, 56 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region. Thus, the number of coronavirus recoveries across Kazakhstan climbed to 187,545.


