Coronavirus tally climbs to 271 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Four more cases of coronavirus infection were registered in Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports referring to coronavirus2020.kz. website.

As of now Kazakhstan has confirmed 271 coronavirus cases.

166 out of 271 cases confirmed were registered in Nur-Sultan, 67 in Almaty, 7 cases in Karaganda, 6 in Atyrau region, 6 in Akmola, 3 in Zhambyl region, 2 in Shymkent city, 2 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Almaty region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in North Kazakhstan, 1 in Pavlodar region, 1 in Mangistau, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in East Kazakhstan.