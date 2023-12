Coronavirus tally climbs to 5,076 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 20 more coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan, including 3 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in West Kazakhstan, 13 in Nur-Sultan, coronavrus2020.kz reads.

As a result the number of those who contracted coronavirus made 5,076 so far. 1,066 cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 1,578 in Almaty, 233 in Shymkent, 109 in Akmola region, 172 in Aktobe region, 183 in Almaty region, 298 in Atyrau region, 51 in East Kazakhstan, 178 in Zhambyl region, 244 in West Kazakhstan, 191 in Karaganda region, 61 in Kostanay region, 299 in Kyzylorda region, 120 in Mangistau region, 154 in Pavlodar region, 34 in North Kazakhstan, 175 in Turkestan region.