Coronavirus tally in Kazakhstan hits climbs to 1,661

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7 more coronavirus cases were registered in Kazakhstan, coornavirus2020.kz. reports.

As of today Kazakhstan recorded 1,661 coronavirus cases. Out of which 371 were registered in Nur-Sultan, 513 in Almaty, 90 in Karaganda region, 82 in Akmola region, 79 in Atyrau region, 60 in Zhambyl region, 62 in Shymkent, 8 in East Kazakhstan, 41 in Almaty region, 27 in Aktobe region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 22 in Pavlodar region, 12 in Mangistau region, 147 in Kyzylorda region, 46 in West Kazakhstan, 57 in Turkestan region, 15 in Kostanay region.