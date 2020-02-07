  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Coronavirus: tests on Italians aboard cruise ship negative

    15:16, 07 February 2020
    Photo: None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Tests on 35 Italians on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship of the Carnival Japan line, quarantined off Japan, have come out negative, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

    The Italians include the ship's commander, Gennaro Arma.
    «We're all a bit anxious,» Arma's wife Marianna told ANSA after passengers and crew were placed in quarantine after cases of coronavirus were confirmed.
    «I've been talking to my husband.» I was in contact with him over the last few days too, but now more frequently. I think that's normal».

    Source: ANSA


    Tags:
    Incidents Europe World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!