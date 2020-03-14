  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Coronavirus: Top sanitary official of Almaty in quarantine

    16:09, 14 March 2020
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Chief sanitary official of Almaty city Aizat Moldagassimova has been put in quarantine, her deputy Assel Kalykova has confirmed.

    According to reports, Ms Moldagassimova was on the board of the Frankfurt-Almaty flight and was in contact a coronavirus infected man from Kazakhstan.

    Upon arrival to Almaty, she self-isolated herself on early morning of Friday (March 13) and later was taken to a hospital for necessary tests.

    After testing negative for coronavirus, Ms Moldagassimova was discharged from the hospital and self-isolated herself at home.

    Earlier it was confirmed that the man onboard of Frankfurt-Almaty flight was infected with coronavirus. He is one of six Kazakhstanis who have tested positive for the COVID-19 so far.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Almaty Healthcare Pneumonia in China Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!