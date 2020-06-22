Coronavirus updates: President’s spokesman discharged from hospital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Press Secretary of Kazakhstan President Berik Uali infected with the novel coronavirus has been discharged from a hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As Kazinform previously reported, on June 6, Berik Uali was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection. He had bilateral polysegmental pneumonia. Uali has been in intensive care for five days.

Berik Uali expressed his gratitude to doctors and all medical workers.