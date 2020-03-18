Coronavirus: Uzbekistan to extend visas for foreigners

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Foreigners staying in Uzbekistan will have their visas automatically prolonged, Kazinform reports citing the Uzbek MFA’s press service.

In particular, due to the restrictive measures launched by the country for fighting COVID-19 infection spread, the Republican Commission took a decision to automatically prolong the visas (till April 10, 2020) earlier issued for foreigners staying in Uzbekistan and who could not leave the country in time.

Besides, the Commission decided to allow the foreigners entitled for a visa-free entry to Uzbekistan to stay in the country till April 10, 2020. Respectively, these people will not bear administrative liability.