ALMATY. KAZINFORM A corpse of a man has been found in Yessentai River in Almaty today.

“The man is being identified now. The body was found at around 11:00 a.m. today. Policemen, emergencies officers and paramedics are working there now,” Saltanat Azirbek, Official Spokesperson of the Almaty Internal Affairs Department, told Kazinform.