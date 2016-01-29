Costs spent for Astana construction fully recovered - N. Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The costs of the state spent for construction of Astana are fully recovered, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev informed at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana.

"The costs of construction of Astana are fully recovered. Kazakhstan has become richer by the whole city, and the city is now giving back to the country by means of its production," N. Nazarbayev said.

In turn, Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov specified that the own expenses of the capital city grew 29 times since 1997 and made 200 bln tenge.

"Such project as Astana is a golden moment of our history. Astana is a city the entire nation is proud of and the guests admire. The GRP of Astana has grown more than 156 times and reached the unprecedented level for the non-primary products region 4 trln tenge over the period of Astana's establishment," the Mayor of the city said.

According to him, the volume of investments of Astana grew 40 times over the recent years. In 2015, it was at the level of KZT 773 bln. The total volume of investments made KZT 6 trln over all these years.

"The volume of the budget revenue increased 63 times and reached 850 bln tenge. The own earnings of Astana has grown 29 times since 1997 and made 200 bln tenge. The budget of the city has also increased 50 times and reached 215 bln tenge," A. Dzhaksybekov told.